Everything we know so far about Space Jam: A New Legacy

Not much had been known about Space Jam: A New Legacy, aside from some casting and internet rumors, but the latest issue of EW gave a major assist in the world learning much more about LeBron James' shot at big screen stardom.

Who is in it?

Out is original star Michael Jordan, and in is James. The four-time MVP was always the natural successor, and after initially turning down a follow-up 15 years ago, he finally felt ready to take on the crown. "In my younger days, part of my thinking was 'Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?'" James told EW. "There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for."

Confirmed costars include Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Ceyair Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander. The supporting ballers around James aren't official, but NBAers Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard are reportedly involved, as are WNBA superstars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.

And we can't forget the Looney Tunes. Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Taz, Daffy Ducky, Porky Pig, and a reworked Lola Bunny will all be back. They will be in good Warner Bros. company, considering the film is cracking open the studio's vault, with properties such as The Matrix, Wonder Woman, Mad Max, and Casablanca expected to have a role. Director Malcolm D. Lee also teases, "We have a lot of the WB characters at the game, watching like they do at Rucker Park," referencing the historic NYC street court.

Who isn't in it?

Barring an upset, don't expect to see Jordan showing up to pass the Space Jam baton. While there is still the remote possibility of MJ having shot a cameo, one alum from the original who is confirmed to not be returning is Pepé Le Pew. The French skunk was originally in a Casablanca-set scene with Bugs and James, but that was scrapped well before a New York Times op-ed called out the longtime cartoon staple for being problematic.

What's it about?

Playing a heightened version of himself, James struggles to relate to his younger son Dom (Joe), who's much more interested in creating games than playing them. When Dom's tech skills draw the attention of a rogue A.I. named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the father-son duo get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment "Server-verse," with Al G kidnapping Dom in the hopes of stealing some of the King's followers. This being a Space Jam movie, a basketball game settles things once and for all. To save his son and escape this virtual reality, James must round up the Tunes, including a banished Bugs, to defeat the formidable Goon Squad. That journey is when the aforementioned WB films and more will factor in.

When and Where?

Upon its July 16 release, New Legacy will be possibly the biggest test yet of a changing industry model: It's set to be one of the first event movies to welcome audiences back to theaters this summer, while its box office receipts battle the draw of a simultaneous streaming release on HBO Max.

