Space Jam: A New Legacy director names his pick for who should star in a possible third movie

Do you smell what Space Jam could eventually be cooking?

It took 25 years for fans to be welcomed back to the Space Jam, with the LeBron James-fronted Space Jam: A New Legacy arriving Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. So what are the chances we have to wait that long for a possible third film?

"I never say never," New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee tells EW of the idea of another follow-up. "It's all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively. But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you've got to find a script and story that's good enough to not repeat what's been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going."

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' star LeBron James and director Malcolm D. Lee on set. | Credit: Justin Lubin/Warner Bros.

Fair point, considering MJ and LeBron are two of the most famous people — not just athletes — of the last 40 years. With very few comparable options out there, who does Lee think could fit the bill?

"Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice," says the Girls Trip filmmaker. "It would be different. I'm not exactly sure what his skillset would be, maybe he goes back to wrestling. That might be interesting."

Luckily, like MJ and LeBron, we already know he's a Baller.