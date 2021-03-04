While James' basketball prowess is expected, the New Legacy team believes audiences won't see the film's emotional depth coming. "We go deeper and attempt to tug at the heartstrings," says Lee, who admits to "getting a little misty" thinking about a particular scene where James "just delivered." And even if James was playing himself, the rookie leading man knew it wasn't going to be as simple as rolling the ball out. "There were definitely nerves leading up to it, just not knowing what to expect," James says. "I wanted to dive into the character, even though I was playing LeBron James." Cheadle was impressed by his costar's dedication, noting he has "more acting to do" than Jordan did. "We rehearsed a lot, running lines off to the side, discussing what these characters want, all the stuff you would do with any actor," Cheadle says. "At one point I was like, 'You know you can be much more of a diva than you're being right now?' "