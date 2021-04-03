Welcome to the first Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer
The Tune Squad is officially back in action!
On Saturday morning, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Don Cheadle.
Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan's Space Jam became a pop culture juggernaut, the new film from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) features James playing a heightened version of himself and struggling to relate to his teenage son Dom (Cedric Joe), who's much more interested in creating games than playing them.
When Dom's tech skills draw the attention of a rogue A.I. named Al G Rhythm (Cheadle), the father-son duo get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment "Server-verse," where the four-time NBA MVP must round up the Looney Tunes to defeat the formidable Goon Squad. Along the way, James will drift through some of the studio's most famous films (Wonder Woman and Casablanca are among them) to track down his underdog squad.
"This is not a sequel," James explained in EW's New Legacy first look cover story. "The movie stands on its own. But, more importantly, this movie is going to surprise a lot of people, because it brings up a lot about family and the dynamic between a father and son. There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they've dreamed of. There's a lot of father-son moments that people are going to relate to, and I'm looking forward to people just getting the raw emotion out of it, and understanding and seeing what it's all about. It's a huge family movie, and I can't wait for people to get together and have their popcorn and everything that comes with it. It's going to be exciting."
Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021 Movie)
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
Comments