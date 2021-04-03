Welcome to the first Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer

"This is not a sequel," James explained in EW's New Legacy first look cover story. "The movie stands on its own. But, more importantly, this movie is going to surprise a lot of people, because it brings up a lot about family and the dynamic between a father and son. There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they've dreamed of. There's a lot of father-son moments that people are going to relate to, and I'm looking forward to people just getting the raw emotion out of it, and understanding and seeing what it's all about. It's a huge family movie, and I can't wait for people to get together and have their popcorn and everything that comes with it. It's going to be exciting."