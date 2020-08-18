Space Jam 2 star LeBron James unveils first look at new Tune Squad jerseys

Space Jam 2 type Movie genre Sports

LeBron James is currently at Disney World trying to win an NBA championship, but he's also preparing for an out of this world game.

On Monday, James unveiled the first look at the very colorful new Tune Squad jerseys, which will be featured in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan joined forces with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to defeat the Monstars, James steps into the game for the long-awaited sequel from Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee. Well, far from long-awaited by Space Jam director Joe Pytka, who previously told EW how baffled he was by any attempt to make a followup.

“I think it’s ridiculous to try and make a different movie out of it,” he said in 2016. “I can’t see it. I can’t imagine how it could be what that film was. Not that Space Jam is a great movie, but it had something that touched that period of time because of who those athletes were and it doesn’t exist anymore.”

Pytka added that representatives for James' now Los Angeles Laker teammate Dwight Howard had once approached him to helm a sequel, be turned down that overture due to his belief that a new film wouldn’t work without the unprecedented global reach and appeal of the original production’s star.

“I’ve worked with LeBron and I’ve worked with Steph Curry, and as good a player as LeBron is and as good a player as Steph Curry is, they’re not Michael Jordan,” he argued “We will never see another player like him. He was a transcendent figure, much like Muhammad Ali. He was beyond his sport. These guys aren’t.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy tips off July 16, 2021. In the meantime, look at the very Flint Tropics-like jerseys above.

