The 5 most surprising moments from the Lord of the Rings adaptation you've never heard of

Gollum is one of the most important and memorable characters from LOTR, but he doesn't play a big part in the story until The Two Towers. Thankfully, the creators of Khraniteli still fit some Gollum time into their version of Fellowship by having Gandalf tell Frodo the story of how the Ring corrupted the hobbit-like being Smeagol into the monstrous Gollum shortly after the young hobbit acquires the artifact. In Jackson's films, this flashback opens The Return of the King.

After Smeagol's buddy Deagol finds the One Ring lying in a riverbed, the two friends fight over the precious gold object until Smeagol emerges victorious. It doesn't take long for the Ring to corrupt him beyond repair, though, and in Khraniteli that transformation is signified by the actor reappearing in a silly green suit. The scene takes place around 20 minutes in if you want to watch and see how this actor's rolling throat sounds compare to Andy Serkis' interpretation of the guttural "gollum" noise that gives the creature his iconic sobriquet.