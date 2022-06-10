Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

The actress was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award on Thursday night.

They knew the notes to sing!

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night.

The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.

Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta), and Kym Karath (Gretl), who appeared in the beloved film when they were kids, led the crowd in a sing-along of "Do Re Mi."

Debbie Turner, Angela Cartwright, Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, and Kym Karath speak onstage during the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews Debbie Turner, Angela Cartwright, Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, and Kym Karath at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Gala. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Andrews received an Oscar nomination for her role as Maria in the 1965 classic, which won Best Picture, along with four other Academy Awards. Sadly, not all of the film's stars could be a part of the gathering. Christopher Plummer, who portrayed Captain Georg von Trapp, died last year, while Charmian Carr and Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Liesl and Louisa von Trapp, passed away in 2016 and 2017.

Held at the Dolby Theatre, the event was also attended by Jane Seymour, Fran Drescher, Steve Carell, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

Carol Burnett presented the 86-year-old actress with her award, which Andrews dedicated to those she's collaborated with over the years, as well as her late husband Blake Edwards.

"This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies," she said. "What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen. My husband Blake never liked when people referred to filmmaking as the business or an industry. He insisted that film was an art form and should always be called that. And I know that is exactly the way the AFI feels also."

During the ceremony, Cynthia Erivo took the stage to perform a musical tribute to Andrews, while her The Princess Diaries costar Anne Hathaway appeared in a heartfelt recorded message. Hugh Jackman, Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, Nicola Coughlan, Bo Derek, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also appeared in taped tributes. Dick Van Dyke, who appeared alongside Andrews in 1964's Mary Poppins also submitted a video message.

The AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special will air on TNT June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.