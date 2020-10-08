Soul is skipping theaters and will debut on Disney+

Soul is the latest film to skip theaters and head straight to streaming.

Disney announced Thursday that the Pixar animated film, previously scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 20, will instead debut exclusively on Disney+ on Dec. 25.

Directed by Pete Docter (Inside Out) and featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, Soul was originally supposed to debut in June before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic pushed its release to later in the year.

Soul joins other Disney releases like Artemis Fowl and Mulan, which were also originally scheduled to open in theaters before being moved to Disney+. (Unlike Mulan, which cost an extra $30 to access, Soul will be free to stream for Disney+ subscribers.) Disney added that Soul will also have a limited international release in markets where Disney+ isn't available yet.

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” Docter said in a statement. “Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

Soul tells the story of a music teacher and jazz musician named Joe Gardner (voiced by Foxx), who falls down a manhole and winds up in the "You Seminar," an ethereal world where souls live before being sent off to inhabit a human body. There, he crosses paths with a soul named 22 (Fey) who hates humans, and he tries to make his way back to his life.

The voice cast also includes Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs, with original music by Jon Batiste (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.