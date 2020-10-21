Truth is what she’s still pursuing. It’s something she learned from Two Women director Vittorio de Sica. “I was playing a mother of a child of 13 or 14. He taught me so many things, [like] attitude and [to keep things simple],” she explains. “Because otherwise, if you start to do difficult things, then it becomes something like a machine. You have to look normal. You have to look like what you really are.” He also taught her the value of investing in a good script. “If you fall in love with the story and you know what the situations are, it's not easy,” she adds. “But you can go for it and know that you are going to make it.”