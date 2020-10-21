Sophia Loren roars into awards season in moving Life Ahead trailer

Sophia Loren's grand return to cinema is shaping up to be a potential Oscar player for the ages.

The legendary Italian actress leads the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming drama The Life Ahead, Loren's first feature production in 10 years.

Loren fronts the film as a Holocaust survivor, Madame Rosa, who struggles with raising a child after becoming a caretaker for a Senegalese immigrant (newcomer Ibrahima Gueye) who forms a closer bond with her after learning of her past trauma. "It's precisely when you give up hope that good things happen," Loren tells the troubled child in the clip, which also features a preview of an original song penned by perennial Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren.

Following a prolific career that includes two Oscar wins — one competitive victory for 1960's Two Women, and another honorary statuette in 1991 — Loren's turn in The Life Ahead falls one decade after the release of her last full-length acting project, the biographical 2010 Italian TV film My House Is Full of Mirrors. Her last major theatrical release was Rob Marshall's 2009 musical Nine opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Judi Dench, and more.

“It just happened. I wanted to be inspired and challenged. I didn't know any films that I wanted to do right away,” Loren recently told EW of joining the film. “If you choose the things that you think you can do best, you always save yourself in a way, because you put on the screen an image of yourself, which is truthful. This is what people like: truth.”

Loren's work in The Life Ahead has already captured early awards buzz, with pundits speculating that the 86-year-old's long-awaited resurgence could lead to another Oscar nomination.

The Life Ahead releases Nov. 13 on Netflix. Watch the first trailer above.