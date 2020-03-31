Sony delays Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, and more movies due to coronavirus

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

Another day, another set of film delays.

Sony Pictures announced Monday that it has moved several of its upcoming movies to later dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard, has been pushed back to March 5, 2021, from its original release date of July 10 of this year.

Morbius, the latest of Sony's films based on Spider-Man villains, has been moved from July 31 to March 19, 2021. The film stars Jared Leto as the titular scientist-turned-vampire. Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, and Matt Smith also star.

Several of Sony's other upcoming releases have been delayed, including Greyhound (from June 12, 2020, to an unknown date), Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (from Aug. 7, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021), Uncharted (from March 5, 2021, to Oct. 8, 2021), and an untitled Sony/Marvel project (from Oct. 8, 2021, to an unknown date).

One film, the Kevin Hart-starring Fatherhood, has moved up from Jan. 15, 2021, to Oct. 23 of this year.

The announcement from Sony is one of many that has been made in the last several weeks, as concerts, television shows, movies, events, and even the Olympics have been pushed or canceled in the wake of the global coronavirus crisis.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

