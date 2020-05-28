Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a sequel at Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020 movie) type Movie genre Animated

Guess all the dental work paid off, because Sonic the Hedgehog is racing toward a big-screen sequel.

EW has confirmed that Paramount Pictures is officially in development with Sega Sammy on a sequel film to the recent live-action videogame adaptation. Jeff Fowler will return as director, with Pat Casey and Josh Miller once again writing the script.

That bit of dentistry turned out to be exactly what the movie needed, and it went on to gross more than $300 million worldwide, not counting several territories where it has yet to open due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as China and Japan. (Also in response to the pandemic, the film got an early release on digital.)

Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. The adventure comedy followed Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) as they teamed up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. Tika Sumpter also starred as Maddie.

There are no casting announcements as of yet for the sequel. Variety first reported this news.

