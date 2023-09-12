Many interpret Jonze's film as a response to Coppola's Lost in Translation, in which Giovanni Ribisi plays a photographer said to be modeled on him.

Sofia Coppola hasn't seen ex-husband Spike Jonze's Her: 'I don't know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me'

Many interpreted Jonze's 2013 film Her, also starring Johansson, as a response of sorts to Lost in Translation, with Rooney Mara's character the supposed stand-in for Coppola. "I never saw it," Coppola told Rolling Stone when asked about the film. "From the trailer, it looks the same [as Lost in Translation], too. We have the same production designer. But I haven't seen it."

She continued, "I know people really like that movie, but I haven't seen it. I don't know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me."

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Her' Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Her' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

The personal nature of the film also led director Michel Gondry to confront Coppola over the representation of Jonze. "He apologized to me about that. He scolded me at my premiere, but he apologized," Coppola said. "He thought he was defending Spike, but he was putting me down at my premiere. It came out of him trying to be a good friend to Spike."

The Marie Antoinette director also refuted rumors that Anna Faris' character, a celebrity who had a flirty relationship with Ribisi's John, was based on actress Cameron Diaz. "It really wasn't based on her," Coppola said. "It was a combination of a bunch of people. It was a type, so it wasn't a diss on her. Someone else was more the personality of [Faris' character]."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content