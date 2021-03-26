The Justice Is Gray cut of the Snyder Cut is now available to watch.

Watch the Snyder Cut's Knightmare scene, now in glorious black and white

It turns out, Darkseid looks just as menacing in black and white.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray, a special black-and-white version of the four-hour Snyder Cut, is now available to stream on HBO Max. And Warner Bros. released a new clip to the public to preview the new new cut.

The footage, a three-minute sequence, shows off what Cyborg's (Ray Fisher) Knightmare vision looks like in this new format. It's from the moment the half-android awakens the Mother Box to resurrect Superman (Henry Cavill) and has a glimpse of a dark future in which Darkseid has invaded earth and killed Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).

Watch the titan of Apokolips vaporize some Atlanteans with his Omega eye beams in the clip below.

