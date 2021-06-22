West Side Story breakout tapped to play Disney's live-action Snow White

The live-action Snow White movie that's in development will be touting a new Latinx Disney princess.

Rachel Zegler, the breakout star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (out this December), has been tapped to play the title role in an adaptation of the animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, EW can confirm.

Gifted and The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb will direct as the production eyes a 2022 start.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," Webb said in a statement to Deadline. "Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Zegler, 20, was announced as Maria in West Side Story in 2019 after Spielberg and the studio auditioned approximately 30,000 Latinx actors for the part. The film was planned as a 20th Century Fox release before Disney purchased the studio and rebranded it as 20th Century Studios. Though the movie isn't out in theaters for another few months, the Disney family seems to be investing in Zegler's talents early on. The actress will also be seen in Warner Bros.' Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

La La Land and The Greatest Showman pair Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be writing fresh music for the live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It seems the Disney live-action adaptation trend has come full circle as the original Snow White, released in 1937, was the studio's first animated feature film. It now joins the likes of Mulan, Maleficent, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Dumbo, and more in getting the live-action treatment.

Zegler's casting further marks a more concerted push for more inclusive casting in key roles. This follows Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid and Yara Shahidi's casting as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan & Wendy.