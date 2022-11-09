Snoop Dogg biopic in the works with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole

The veteran rapper is producing the project, which will be helmed by Menace II Society co-director Allen Hughes.

The life and rhymes of Snoop Dogg are headed to the big screen.

EW has confirmed that a biopic about the Grammy-nominated rapper is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole penning the script and Menace II Society co-helmer Allen Hughes on board to direct.

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., will produce the project under his newly formed Death Row Pictures, alongside Hughes and Sara Ramaker. The film will incorporate music from Snoop's vast catalog.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I'm trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind," Snoop said in a statement. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Cole added, "I've been a fan of Snoop since 'Deep Cover.' His music and the films of Allen Hughes have left an indelible mark on me over my life. What excites me most is the humanity of Snoop's journey to international icon. Universal has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special."

Snoop rose to prominence in the West Coast rap scene of the early '90s and later expanded beyond music on to become an actor, investor, and entrepreneur. His stint as Super Bowl LVI halftime show headliner alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent earned him his first Emmy win this year.

Universal previously found critical and box office success with the hip-hop biopic Straight Outta Compton, which depicted the rise and fall of N.W.A. The film also featured a cameo of Lakeith Stanfield playing Snoop Dogg.