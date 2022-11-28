Dobby the stoned elf: Snoop Dogg shares bizarre portrait of himself as Harry Potter character

Dobby is a high elf.

Snoop Dogg shared a regal portrait of himself as Dobby the house elf from the Harry Potter franchise. The half-rapper, half-elf hybrid, named Snoop Dobby Dobb, even received the seal of approval from author and franchise creator J.K. Rowling.

A fan took Snoop Dobby Dobb further with the introduction of Snoda, a portrait of the rapper as Star Wars Jedi master Yoda.

Snoop announced earlier this month that a biopic about his life and career is in the works at Universal Pictures. The rapper will produce the project, which will be penned by Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole and directed by Menace II Society co-helmer Allen Hughes. The film will incorporate music from Snoop's vast catalog.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I'm trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind," Snoop said in a statement. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Cole added, "I've been a fan of Snoop since 'Deep Cover.' His music and the films of Allen Hughes have left an indelible mark on me over my life. What excites me most is the humanity of Snoop's journey to international icon. Universal has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special."

