New Snake Eyes trailer sets up the origin story for Henry Golding's masked G.I. Joe

This may come as no surprise, but the latest trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is full of action.

The film, starring Henry Golding as the masked katana-wielding Joe, sets up the origin story for the character whose history was once considered classified.

The character, whose birth name is still not shared in this footage, started out working a fish market and fighting cage matches in his spare time. Then, one day, some shady underworld figures task him with executing a man who he'll come to know as Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji). He doesn't, and it's that act of mercy that grants him an introduction into the world of the Arashikage ninja clan.

"The relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is probably one of the greatest relationships ever created," Golding says in a behind-the-scenes featurette that accompanies the trailer release.

"It's very yin and yang. The ninja in black, the ninja in white," Koji adds.

The footage also gives more nods to the larger G.I. Joe universe with the introduction of Samara Weaving's Scarlet and Úrsula Corberó's The Baroness. Plus, even though this is a brand-new origin tale for Snake Eyes, Golding still gets to wear the iconic mask.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes will hit theaters July 23. Watch the trailer above.