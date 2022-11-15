A restroom offers no rest from terror in Smile deleted scene

Horror movies ate up the box office this fall and none did more voraciously than the supernatural thriller Smile, which has now grossed over $200 million around the globe.

The film stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, whose life begins to unravel after a patient seems to commit death by suicide while sporting a diabolical-looking grin. Before long, Cotter finds herself tormented by other figures wearing similar smiles. But are they all in her head?

Smile Sosie Bacon as Rose Cotter in the horror film 'Smile' | Credit: Walter Thomson/Paramount

"I wanted to set out to make something that was deeply frightening and feels like a sustained panic attack from start to finish," writer-director Parker Finn told EW earlier this year. "We're working with really heady themes and motifs and pairing them with these extraordinary circumstances. I really wanted to ground the story, the drama side of things, so [the audience] can really care about the character and go with her on that journey when it all starts to ramp up."

The smiles worn by the actors in the film were not the work of make-up effects artists but the result of the cast's own facial muscles. Did any of the cast suffer from smile-exhaustion during the shoot?

"It's funny, because some of the takes are not brief, and I think, yeah, they definitely were feeling it in their cheeks," says the director. "But to their credit, they were really really committed to the performances. I'm really pleased with how they turned out."

Smile is now available to stream on Paramount+ and buy on Digital now. Watch an exclusive deleted scene from the digital release above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.