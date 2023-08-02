Don't sleep on the bonkers trailer for creature feature Slotherhouse

In a new horror film, the inhabitants of a sorority house are terrorized by a sloth. We're not making this up!

From Jaws to Cocaine Bear, the killer-animal subgenre has tended to focus on creatures famous for their speed and aggressive nature. But what if a horror movie's antagonist was an animal whose name is literally synonymous with laziness, indolence, and inactivity? The answer to that question can be found in the film Slotherhouse (out Aug. 30), the new trailer for which you can watch above.

The film stars Lisa Ambalavanar as college student Emily Young who adopts an adorable sloth, Alpha, to help her become president of her sorority. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth with three razor-sharp claws too quick for them?

Slotherhouse Poster Art 'Slotherhouse' poster | Credit: Gravitas Ventures

Slotherhouse costars Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, Grace Patterson, Milica Vrzić, Annamaria Serda, Tiff Stevenson, Stefan Kapičić, Kelly Lynn Reiter, and Rudi Rok as the voice of Alpha. The film is written by Bradley Fowler and directed by Matthew Goodhue.

Slotherhouse is released in cinemas Aug. 30. Watch the film's trailer above.

