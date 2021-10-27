Why Skeet Ulrich worried Matthew Lillard was ruining Scream: 'This isn't funny!'

Scream (Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's a tale of two Screams: There's the one Skeet Ulrich thought he was making, and there's the one that everyone else was making.

To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the horror-comedy that spawned a franchise, EW sat down with two stars of the 1996 hit, Ulrich and Matthew Lillard. Ulrich has been open in the past about not realizing that the film was supposed to be darkly funny, but when did he catch on to the film's true tone?

"Day one, scene one, take one," he says, as Lillard has a laugh at his expense. In his defense, Ulrich says he might have gotten too into character beforehand. "I think part of it was the mindset of Billy and me getting into that mindset. I saw it as this very serious documentary about two killers in high school and I was researching serial killers and the psychology of them, so I didn't really key into the humor of the story until take one of day one," he admits.

They were filming the fountain scene, in which Billy (Ulrich), Sidney (Neve Campbell), Stu (Lillard), Tatum (Rose McGowan), and Randy (Jamie Kennedy) talk about the recent murders of their classmates. He says he watched Lillard and Kennedy act out their more "humorous moments" in the scene, and he was very confused, thinking they were just doing it wrong. "I just remember thinking, 'What are they doing?' Don't they know?" he says.

"You're ruining the movie!" Lillard jokes.

"Like, 'This isn't funny. This isn't supposed to be funny.' And man, was I wrong," Ulrich says.

Directed by Wes Craven, Scream also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Drew Barrymore and follows a young group of friends as they try to survive the Ghostface killer and his deadly, horror film-inspired games.

Watch the full video with Lillard and Ulrich above.

