She takes to the skies in EW's exclusive video, set to James Newton Howard's buoyant score.

Sisu shows off her dragon magic in stunning Raya and the Last Dragon sneak peek

Raya and the Last Dragon type Movie genre Animated

You've never seen dragon magic like this before.

While some fans might associate dragons with ferocious fire breathers, in Raya and the Last Dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina) is one with the water.

And in EW's new exclusive video, Sisu demonstrates just how wondrous her powers are. On Boun's (Izaac Wang) Shrimporium boat, Spine warrior Tong (Benedict Wong) presents his dragon gem piece to Sisu. The gang, including heroine Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), has been trekking across Kumandra to help save the divided kingdom from the Druun monsters.

Holding the gem, Sisu sees it unlocks her big brother's magic as rain begins falling all around them. Next thing we know, she soars into the clouds on the rain drops, and it's a visual tapestry of blues and purples, buoyed by James Newton Howard's score.

Sisu's not the only one basking in the rain — we see a joyous Tong lifting up the adorable, laughing Noi (a.k.a. the con baby voiced by Thalia Tran). The gentle giant even gets soaked as Sisu jets into the water, but as you can see, he doesn't mind one bit.

Raya and the Last Dragon flies into theaters and on Disney+ with premier access March 5. And be sure to check out EW's forthcoming Around the Table interview with Awkwafina, Tran, Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, and Sandra Oh to coincide with the movie's debut.

Watch EW's sneak peek above.

Related content: