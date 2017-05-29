Sister Act: Where are they now?

Wickes, who played Sister Mary Lazarus in both Sister Act and the sequel, sadly died in 1995, not long after the latter was released. Her last roles were Aunt March in Little Women, Laverne in The Hunchback of Notre Dame—a posthumous release—and Grandma in the show, Life With Louie. For her role in the series Mrs. G. Goes to College (also known as The Gertrude Berg Show), Wickes was nominated for an Emmy. She had a recurring role on Dennis the Menace and starred in Temple Houston, Doc, and Father Dowling Mysteries. She also appeared in a variety of roles on Here's Lucy.