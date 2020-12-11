Whoopi Goldberg to star in Sister Act 3 for Disney+

Tyler Perry will produce alongside Goldberg in the sequel that will debut on Disney+.

Old habits die hard.

Nearly three decades after her last religious experience, Whoopi Goldberg will star in Sister Act 3, it was announced on Thursday during Disney Investor Day.

Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris Wilson, the lounge singer-turned-nun via witness protection. She also will serve as a producer alongside Tyler Perry. The film is slated to debut on Disney+.

Released in 1992, the first Sister Act reaped heavenly rewards at the box office, grossing more than $230 million worldwide. The cast included Maggie Smith, Harvey Keitel, and Kathy Najimy, A less successful sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, was released the following year. A Sister Act musical hit Broadway in 2011.

During its slew of Star Wars and Marvel announcements, Disney+ also announced a sequel to Enchanted and prequel to Toy Story, and confirmed a sequel to Hocus Pocus.