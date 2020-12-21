Bono, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams join Sing 2 cast

Sing type Movie genre Animated

This time next year, it'll be time to sing again. Illumination revealed Monday that Sing 2, the sequel to 2016's animated musical blockbuster, is coming to theaters during the 2021 holiday season.

Stars Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Tori Kelly are all set to return for Sing 2, along with director Garth Jennings. But this sequel is also adding a star-studded array of new cast members, including Bono, who will be making his animated film debut.

“Garth is a truly great storyteller at whatever age youʼre in his thrall,” Bono told Rolling Stone. “A courageous one who actually chooses to work with children and animals! I first saw Son of Rainbow before it came out at Sundance and was immediately a fan of his. The first Sing was such a treat. Iʼve had some unforgettable experiences watching such animations.”

Sing is all about animal characters, and Bono will be playing a lion named Clay Calloway. Clay is a reclusive rock legend whom Buster (McConaughey) and his cast of singers are trying to recruit for their latest show. Other new cast members include Bobby Cannavale as ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal, Halsey as his entitled daughter Porsche, and Pharrell Williams as a kind elephant ice cream truck owner Alfonso — along with Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti in unspecified roles.

Sing 2 is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.

