Simu Liu readies for a fight in new Shang-Chi trailer

Marvel's newest hero is coming face to face with his past.

Disney shared the new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Thursday, dropping a new look at Simu Liu's warrior during ESPN's NBA Countdown. Liu stars as the titular hero, who trained to become a martial arts master under the watchful eye of his father Wenwu (Tony Leung). He's since rejected his father's villainous ways and tried to forge a new life in San Francisco, making friends like Awkwafina's Katy. Before long, however, he finds himself drawn back into the past he's tried so hard to outrun.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu previously told EW. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

The new trailer also teases a first look at the Ten Rings themselves. Marvel fans have heard that name before: The Ten Rings were the notorious terrorist organization that organized Tony Stark's kidnapping all the way back in the first Iron Man. The new Shang-Chi trailer introduces the actual objects behind the name, which grant their wearer unimaginable power.

Short Term 12's Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, which also stars Michelle Yeoh and Ronny Chieng. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters Sept. 3. Watch the new trailer above.