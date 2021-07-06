See all the photos from Simu Liu's superheroic EW cover shoot

In 2014, a then-unknown Simu Liu tweeted: "Hey @Marvel, great job with [Captain] America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?" Seven years later, the actor is poised to hit theaters as the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first film with an Asian lead.

Appearing on the August 2021 cover of Entertainment Weekly ahead of the film's Sept. 3 release, Liu spoke about the groundbreaking role and how he's ready for everything that comes with it. Read the full cover story here and keep clicking through for more photos.