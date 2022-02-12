The Shang-Chi actor is negotiating an undisclosed role in the mysterious film.

Simu Liu may be toying with us in his next project.

The Shang-Chi star is in talks to join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.' upcoming live-action Barbie movie, EW has confirmed. (The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news.) Further details, including the character Liu will play, were not immediately available.

Simu Liu and Margot Robbie Simu Liu is in talks to join Margot Robbie in the upcoming 'Barbie' movie. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Also unclear: just what, exactly, this movie is going to be. Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing Barbie, from a script she co-wrote with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. We know Robbie will portray Barbie in some fashion, while Ryan Gosling is attached to play Ken, put plot details remain scarce. (Despite Baumbach's involvement, it's hard to imagine Robbie and Gosling starring in a plasticized version of Marriage Story, with Gosling's Ken punching a hole in the wall of a Dream House or something.)

Liu's potential casting follows the news that America Ferrera has joined the movie, also in an undisclosed role. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

