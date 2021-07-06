Simu Liu is hitting new heights with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Before Liu was cast, he may not have been the most obvious candidate to play Marvel's master martial artist. Sure, he has a handful of stunt credits and can perform a standing backflip on command (he did one, unprompted, in his Shang-Chi audition tape; Cretton was unimpressed). But while the film's producers looked at hundreds of actors from around the world, they weren't necessarily searching for the next Jet Li. Cretton, whose résumé leans more toward films about nuance and character than flashy action, had actors read a monologue from 1997's Good Will Hunting. "The character of Will represents this mixture of masculinity and vulnerability," says Cretton, 42, drawing parallels between Shang-Chi and Matt Damon's Southie math genius. "He also has a secret and a superpower that he doesn't quite understand and has not stepped into." Liu, who before acting earned a business degree and became an accountant to please his parents, agrees: "That movie is all about a guy going to extreme lengths to hide who he is. He's a genius hiding in plain clothes. Shang-Chi is also somebody who is kind of putting on a mask day to day. It's about Shang-Chi learning that even though there is a prescribed destiny that his dad has bestowed on him, he can also carve out his own path. It's pretty Asian American."