Turns out, there's nothing but love between the two Kenadians.

Simu Liu has had Kenough of the social media discourse surrounding his recent awkward-looking exchange with Ryan Gosling on the Barbie red carpet.

An interaction between the actors in their native Canada for the film's Toronto premiere last month has gone viral, with fans calling it strange and even interpreting it as Gosling snubbing his costar. But now Liu has set the record straight on his relationship with his castmate and fellow Ken.

"I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat," he captioned a shot from the red carpet included in an Instagram story. "He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy."

Liu concluded with a message about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike: "Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!"

Ryan Gosling and Sim Liu Simu Liu addresses red carpet moment with Ryan Gosling | Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Canadian TV show Etalk also shared footage from the moment in question, featuring audio of the two bantering and suggesting that their "Kenmance is strong."

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the titular doll as she malfunctions and experiences a very humanlike existential crisis. The box-office smash debuted with a dazzling $162 million opening weekend and has since surpassed $250 million at the domestic box office and $470 million worldwide. The comedy has also made history as the biggest debut for a female filmmaker since 2019's Captain Marvel.

Liu recently told StarLifestyle that he "set out to do whatever" it took to be part of the project. "It was just so smart, funny, thoughtful, and poignant," he said, adding that his parents scooped up several of the Ken dolls resembling him that were released to promote the movie.

"I'm as much in disbelief as everyone else," Liu said. "My parents definitely can't believe it. I think they've ordered like 20 dolls."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.