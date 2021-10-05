Simon Rex is a washed-up 'adult film actor' returning to his small town in Red Rocket trailer

The prodigal porn star son has returned — whether his hometown can stand him or not.

The official trailer for festival breakout Red Rocket is here, and, in addition to a great NSYNC needle drop, it introduces us to Simon Rex's Mikey, a washed-up porn star who retreats back to his small Texas roots begging, broke, and beaten down. The town — and in particular his estranged wife — doesn't seem to want him back, though.

The audacious new film hails from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), and is being touted as "a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him." Rex himself starred in some solo adult film releases before becoming an MTV VJ and actor (best known for the Scary Movie franchise).

Red Rocket made its debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival in July, where it earned rave reviews and has garnered awards buzz ever since. Of particular note is Rex's turn in the lead role, which is being hailed as a "magnetic, live-wire performance."

The film was written by David Lowery and produced by Baker, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Alex Coco, and Shih-Ching Tsou. In addition to Rex, it also features a cast of unknowns including newcomer Suzanna Son, Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez, and Judy Hill.

Red Rocket hits theaters Dec. 3. Watch the full-length trailer above.