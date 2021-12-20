The Red Rocket star takes us through his wild career in a featurette from A24.

Simon Rex on that time he was an MTV VJ, got stoned, and interviewed an also-stoned Tupac

Simon Rex may be busy collecting praise and accolades for his turn in Sean Baker's Red Rocket, about a washed-up porn actor returning to his Texas roots, but he's still got time to go down Memory Lane and recall his own, more humble beginnings.

In the mini-doc Thru the Eras, Rex and friends like Regina Hall, Mark Ronson, and fellow former VJ Pauly Shore look back on how he wandered into a multi-hyphenate career, one chance encounter after the next.

First, fresh out of high school, he was dating a model when a casting agent noticed him and he landed the job instead. That led to every young knockabout's dream in the '90s, joining MTV as a VJ.

"He was like the cute, white boy with all the flavor on MTV," says Hall.

As a VJ, Rex was at an event and having clocked out of work, he and his producer were getting stoned when Tupac Shakur suddenly just showed up — as iconic rappers tend to do.

"And they're like, 'You have to interview Tupac now, live, on TV,'" Rex says. "And I said to my producer, 'I'm too stoned.' They go, 'Don't worry, so is he.' "

As iconic celebrities tend to be.

In the MTV clip that follows Rex's admission, one can easily tell that they're both high as a kite and just really enjoying each other's company.

From there, Rex went on to try his hand at acting, even reading for a role in Good Will Hunting. While it took him a while to be taken seriously as an actor, Rex also dabbled in music, rapping under the name Dirt Nasty. Among his fans, according to another Rex buddy, Mark Ronson, was the late Amy Winehouse.

Check out these and other random, bonkers stories crammed into this five-minute doc above.

