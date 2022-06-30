"There's a frisson you get when there's authenticity."

Simon Pegg says watching his Mission: Impossible costar Tom Cruise do his own stunts gives him the 'willies'

Do you get freaked out by Tom Cruise's onscreen daredevil antics? So does his Mission: Impossible costar Simon Pegg.

The British actor ruminated on Cruise risking life and limb after being asked about the competition between the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises in a new interview with the Soho House website.

"I think both films benefit from it immensely," says the actor, who plays IMF operative Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible films. "Because I'm biased, I think Mission pips it a little bit, as everything you see, he does for real. There are no stunt doubles for him."

Pegg continued, "There's a frisson you get when there's authenticity: the idea that this guy is actually jumping off a cliff on a motorbike and deploying the parachute 100 feet from the ground? It puts the willies up you."

Simon Peg and Tom Cruise Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise | Credit: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

In the course of the interview, Pegg also talks about why there will never be a sequel to Shaun of the Dead, the beloved 2004 zombie-romantic-comedy he starred in and co-wrote with director Edgar Wright.

"It baffles me how there possibly could be a Shaun Of The Dead 2, because most of the main characters are dead," he says. "One of them is a zombie, in a shed… which would be boring."

Pegg and Cruise will reunite in the latest MI installment, Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set for release July 14, 2023.

Watch the film's trailer below.

