Simon Cowell says Harry Styles 'definitely, definitely wouldn't' spit on Chris Pine

Simon Cowell is weighing in on Harry Styles and the Great Spitgate Debate.

The judge and TV personality, who created the singer's breakout band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, has come to Styles' defense after rumors swirled that the star hocked a loogie on Chris Pine at the Venice premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling.

"That doesn't sound like Harry," Cowell said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

Simon Cowell and Harry Styles attend the "One Direction This Is Us" world premiere after party on August 20, 2013 in London, England. Simon Cowell and Harry Styles | Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

When host Jimmy Kimmel speculated that it may have been unintentional, Cowell agreed.

"I was thinking that, yeah," he said. "You know when you gob on someone by accident — you go, 'Oh, I'm really sorry I did that.'"

Cowell then insisted that Styles would never commit such a sinister act.

"He definitely, definitely wouldn't do that," he said. "That's not Harry. Harry's very polite and charming. He wouldn't do that."

He added, "I would tell you! He's a very, very, very nice guy."

Styles himself joked about the supposed incident, which was captured during the Venice Film Festival, during his Wednesday show at Madison Square Garden, where he is headlining a short residency.

"I just popped over very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," he quipped to the audience. "But fear not, we're back!"

A representative for Pine also addressed the controversy, denying it took place and calling it "foolish speculation."

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," their statement read. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Spitgate is just a small part of the ongoing Don't Worry Darling gossip. You can get the full rundown here.

