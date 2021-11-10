This definitely isn't your typical Christmas movie, as Knightley confronts a threat to her merry festivities in EW's exclusive preview of the film also starring Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis.

If you thought a holiday spent merely listening to your nagging in-laws was figurative hell, how about navigating a global apocalypse raising literal hell on earth while preparing Christmas dinner with bloody carrots? Keira Knightley and an ace ensemble cast — including Jojo Rabbit breakout Roman Griffin Davis — do just that in EW's exclusive preview of the upcoming horror-comedy gem Silent Night.

Though the trailer (above) is trimmed with all the dressings of a merry holiday romp, it's clear that all is not what it seems this season, as a group of dysfunctional friends (including Matthew Goode, Lucy Punch, Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sope Dirisu, Rufus Jones, and Annabelle Wallis) gather at a rustic country home to celebrate Christmas and the end of the world while their last night on earth fast approaches.

Silent Night Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, and more star in 'Silent Night.' | Credit: RLJE films

Warm tidings melt away when the group sits down to dinner, the discussion shifting from the fate that awaits them to comical observations about the queen hiding out in a bunker with dog food for sustenance. Between flashes of a mysterious green cloud punctuating the festivities, Knightley caps the night by raising a glass to deliver a gleeful, grim farewell: "May we rest in peace!"

Silent Night debuts Dec. 3 in theaters and on AMC+. Watch EW's exclusive trailer above, and check out the official poster debut below.

Silent Night 'Silent Night' movie poster.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.