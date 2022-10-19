Sigourney Weaver gives Selena Gomez her blessing on Working Girl reboot: 'Go for it'

Exciting news from the water cooler: Sigourney Weaver has given her stamp of approval to Selena Gomez's Working Girl reboot.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who played conniving boss Katharine Parker opposite Melanie Griffith's savvy receptionist Tess McGill in the 1988 classic, called the decision to remake the movie a "great, fantastic idea" during Elle's Women in Hollywood event this week.

"Go for it. I think it's a great instinct to want to do that again," Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a kind of eternal story, you know? But seen in the new light, it's especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today's world. It would be worse, wouldn't it? It would really suck. So I don't know, I'm really excited to see it."

Sigourney Weaver; Selena Gomez Sigourney Weaver; Selena Gomez | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In the original Working Girl, directed by Mike Nichols, Weaver's Katharine steal a business idea from Tess without giving her due credit. When Katharine ends up in the hospital with a leg injury, Tess seeks revenge against her boss by posing as her to initiate a deal with investment broker Jack (Harrison Ford), whom she grows close to before learning that he's involved with Katharine.

The success of the film led to a short-lived 1990 TV adaptation starring Sandra Bullock and a forthcoming Broadway iteration featuring music from Cyndi Lauper. EW reported this summer that Gomez would be producing a Working Girl remake for Hulu, with Ilana Peña writing the script. Plot and cast details are still unknown, though Gomez will not be starring.

Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, and Sigourney Weaver in 'Working Girl' Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, and Sigourney Weaver in 'Working Girl' | Credit: Everett Collection

As for whether Weaver has any desire to cameo in the reboot, she joked, "I wouldn't force myself on them. I can't think of what I'd be playing except the old person who runs the agency going by with a cane, [but] I'm sure she could think up anything."

A working girl can dream.

