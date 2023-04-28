But she did reveal that she "really wanted" to do another Alien movie with Neill Blomkamp.

Sigourney Weaver says the 'ship has sailed' on her playing Ripley in Alien sequel: 'I put in my time in space'

We may never hear Sigourney Weaver scream in space again.

The 73-year-old Alien star says she's likely finished with playing Ripley — the iconic lead of 1979's space-set thriller that jump-started the cinematic franchise — in future installments.

"There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role. And there was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn't get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed," Weaver told Total Film magazine. "I'm very happy doing what I'm doing. I put in my time in space!"

Weaver also said Hollywood didn't "know what to do" with her post-Alien, though she went on to play Ripley three more times: in 1986's Aliens (for which she received a 1987 Oscar nomination), 1992's Alien 3, and 1997's Alien Resurrection.

ALIEN, Yaphet Kotto, Sigourney Weaver, Ian Holm Yaphet Kotto, Sigourney Weaver, and Ian Holm in 'Alien' | Credit: Everett Collection

Blomkamp's on-again, off-again take on the Alien world never came to fruition, though the District 9 Oscar nominee had reportedly worked on it, with Scott intending to return as a producer.

"I think Ridley [Scott] has a lot to do with [the longevity of Ellen Ripley and Alien]," Weaver said of the filmmaker. "They made Ripley a woman without making her this helpless creature. Because I think I was very lucky. These were men who were creating this woman character, but they liked and respected strong women."

Since Sigourney's last Alien appearance, the franchise has unleashed the crossover titles Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007), as well as the prequels Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017). Another sequel from filmmaker Fede Alvarez is reportedly in the works.

