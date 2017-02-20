Sidney Poitier through the years

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died on Jan. 7, 2021 at 94.

Born in Miami on February 20, 1927, Poitier helped usher in a new era for African-American actors with his work.

Pictured here in 1950, the celebrated actor the actor, filmmaker, author, and diplomat had a storied career in Hollywood and Washington, earning an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the course of his life. See photos of him through the years, ahead.