Sidney Poitier through the years
See photos of the acclaimed actor through the years to celebrate his life and illustrious career.
Sidney Poitier Through the Years
Credit: Everett Collection
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died on Jan. 7, 2021 at 94.
Born in Miami on February 20, 1927, Poitier helped usher in a new era for African-American actors with his work.
Pictured here in 1950, the celebrated actor the actor, filmmaker, author, and diplomat had a storied career in Hollywood and Washington, earning an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the course of his life. See photos of him through the years, ahead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Cry the Beloved Country in 1952
Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
Sidney Poitier in Blackboard Jungle in 1955
Credit: Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Edge of the City in 1957
Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones in 1958
Credit: Everett Collection
Sidney Poitier With Dorothy Jean Dandridge in Porgy and Bess in 1959
Credit: Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in 1960
Credit: Heinz Köster/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in 1960
Credit: Harry Croner/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Sidney Poitier With Martin Luther King, Jr., Harry Belafonte, and Asa Philip Randolph in 1960
Credit: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sydney Poitier on May 13, 1961
Credit: Daniel FallotINA via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Lilies Of The Field in 1963
Credit: United Artists/Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Harry Belafonte and Charleton Heston at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963
Credit: PhotoQuest/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964
Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in 1965
Credit: Photo12/UIG via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 1965
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Rod Steiger in In the Heat of the Night in 1967
Credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in 1967
Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the Poor People's Campaign at Resurrection City in Washington, D.C. in May 1968
Credit: Chester Sheard/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier on June 8, 1968
Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Buck and the Preacher in 1971
Credit: ullstein bild via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the American Film Institute 10th Anniversary at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on November 17, 1977
Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Joanna Shimkus at an Equal Rights Amendment Event at Marlo Thomas' Home in Beverly Hills in 1979
Credit: Joan Adlen/Gettiy Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier on September 15, 1980
Credit: Evening Standard/Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Los Angeles on March 3, 1988
Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Gregory Peck at the American Museum of the Moving Image Tribute to Sidney Poitier on February 28, 1989
Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the Frank Sinatra Celebrity Open in Palm Springs on March 5, 1993
Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at New York University's Graduation Ceremonies in New York on May 18, 1995
Credit: Clark Jones)/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Joanna Shimkus at the 1996 National Board of Review Awards Dinner at Tavern on the Green in New York City on February 26, 1996
Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Nelson Mandela in Cape Town on May 17, 1996
Credit: Sasa Kralj/AP
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Muhammad Ali on February 9, 1997
Credit: Misha Erwitt/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Beverly Hills on October 26, 1998
Credit: Rene Macura/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn in 1999
Credit: CBS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With His Family at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2000
Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the 74th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, 2002
Credit: Doug Mills/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Denzel Washington at a NBA Playoff Game on April 25, 2002
Credit: Kevin Reece/WireImage
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier in Beverly Hills on June 2, 2008
Credit: Matt Sayles/AP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier Receiving the Medal of Freedom From President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House on August 12, 2009
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the 44th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, 2013
Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier Presenting In the Heat of the Night at AFI's Night at the Movies in Hollywood on April 24, 2013
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With Angelina Jolie Backstage at the Oscars on March 2, 2014
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier With His Daughter Sydney at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Advertisement
Sidney Poitier at the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser in Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Advertisement