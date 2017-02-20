Sidney Poitier through the years

See photos of the acclaimed actor through the years to celebrate his life and illustrious career.

By Madeline Boardman Updated January 07, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST

1 of 42

Sidney Poitier Through the Years

Credit: Everett Collection

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died on Jan. 7, 2021 at 94.

Born in Miami on February 20, 1927, Poitier helped usher in a new era for African-American actors with his work.

Pictured here in 1950, the celebrated actor the actor, filmmaker, author, and diplomat had a storied career in Hollywood and Washington, earning an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the course of his life. See photos of him through the years, ahead.

2 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Cry the Beloved Country in 1952

Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images

3 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Blackboard Jungle in 1955

Credit: Everett Collection
Continued on next slide.
4 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Edge of the City in 1957

Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
5 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones in 1958

Credit: Everett Collection

6 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Dorothy Jean Dandridge in Porgy and Bess in 1959

Credit: Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images
7 of 42

Sidney Poitier in 1960

Credit: Heinz Köster/ullstein bild via Getty Images
8 of 42

Sidney Poitier in 1960

Credit: Harry Croner/ullstein bild via Getty Images
9 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Martin Luther King, Jr., Harry Belafonte, and Asa Philip Randolph in 1960

Credit: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images
Continued on next slide.
10 of 42

Sydney Poitier on May 13, 1961

Credit: Daniel FallotINA via Getty Images
11 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Lilies Of The Field in 1963

Credit: United Artists/Getty Images
12 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Harry Belafonte and Charleton Heston at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963

Credit: PhotoQuest/Getty Images
13 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964 

Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
14 of 42

Sidney Poitier in 1965

Credit: Photo12/UIG via Getty Images
15 of 42

Sidney Poitier at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 1965

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
16 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Rod Steiger in In the Heat of the Night in 1967

Credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
17 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in 1967

Credit: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
18 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the Poor People's Campaign at Resurrection City in Washington, D.C. in May 1968

Credit: Chester Sheard/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
19 of 42

Sidney Poitier on June 8, 1968

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
20 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Buck and the Preacher in 1971

Credit: ullstein bild via Getty Images
21 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the American Film Institute 10th Anniversary at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on November 17, 1977

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
22 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Joanna Shimkus at an Equal Rights Amendment Event at Marlo Thomas' Home in Beverly Hills in 1979

Credit: Joan Adlen/Gettiy Images
23 of 42

Sidney Poitier on September 15, 1980

Credit: Evening Standard/Getty Images
24 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Los Angeles on March 3, 1988

Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images
25 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Gregory Peck at the American Museum of the Moving Image Tribute to Sidney Poitier on February 28, 1989

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
26 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the Frank Sinatra Celebrity Open in Palm Springs on March 5, 1993

Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images
27 of 42

Sidney Poitier at New York University's Graduation Ceremonies in New York on May 18, 1995

Credit: Clark Jones)/AP
28 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Joanna Shimkus at the 1996 National Board of Review Awards Dinner at Tavern on the Green in New York City on February 26, 1996 

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
29 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Nelson Mandela in Cape Town on May 17, 1996

Credit: Sasa Kralj/AP
30 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Muhammad Ali on February 9, 1997

Credit: Misha Erwitt/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
31 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Beverly Hills on October 26, 1998

Credit: Rene Macura/AP
32 of 42

Sidney Poitier in The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn in 1999

Credit: CBS via Getty Images
33 of 42

Sidney Poitier With His Family at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2000

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
34 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the 74th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, 2002

Credit: Doug Mills/AP
35 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Denzel Washington at a NBA Playoff Game on April 25, 2002

Credit: Kevin Reece/WireImage
36 of 42

Sidney Poitier in Beverly Hills on June 2, 2008

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP
37 of 42

Sidney Poitier Receiving the Medal of Freedom From President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House on August 12, 2009

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
38 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the 44th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, 2013

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
39 of 42

Sidney Poitier Presenting In the Heat of the Night at AFI's Night at the Movies in Hollywood on April 24, 2013

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
40 of 42

Sidney Poitier With Angelina Jolie Backstage at the Oscars on March 2, 2014

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
41 of 42

Sidney Poitier With His Daughter Sydney at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
42 of 42

Sidney Poitier at the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation's 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser in Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Madeline Boardman