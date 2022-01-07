Sidney Poitier's 20 most notable films

A Piece of the Action (1977)

By any conventional standards this movie is a mess, but as a representation of what was on Poitier's mind in the 1970s, it's one of his most fascinating films. Clocking in at well over two hours, this meandering criminal caper reteams Poitier with Cosby; they're two thieves who are blackmailed by a retired cop (James Earl Jones) into working with ghetto teens in a job-placement community program. Cue a whole different movie — To Sir Without Much Love — that seems to be embedded in the middle of this one, as streetwise Black kids face off with "bougie" counselors in scenes that seem crafted by Poitier (who also directed) as a head-on response to critics who charged that he was out of touch with the Black community.