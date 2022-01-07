Hollywood honors Sidney Poitier, iconic actor who showed Black actors 'how to reach for the stars'

Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, more tribute Poitier's trailblazing impact for Black performers in America across a career that included the first-ever Best Actor nomination for a Black man.

Stars who've walked the trail that Sidney Poitier blazed with his boundary-breaking career in Hollywood have honored the late performer with sweet remembrances following his death at age 94.

Whoopi Goldberg — the first Black actress to receive two acting Oscar nominations, and the second Black woman to win Best Supporting Actress, after Hattie McDaniel — paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, signing her note "with love" with respect to how the actor "showed us how to reach for the stars."

Goldberg's second nomination (for her work in Ghost) came in 1990, nearly three decades after Poitier became the first Black man to win the Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in Lilies of the Field in 1963 — a milestone moment after he became a pioneering Black superstar in the American film industry, with substantial hits produced throughout the '50s and '60s.

Viola Davis, who in 2021 became the most-nominated actress in Oscars history with her fourth acting nod for the Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, called Poitier's death "a big one" for the community: "No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life," she continued in a tweet. "The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence, and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!"

Octavia Spencer — the first Black actress to receive an Oscar nomination (The Shape of Water) after previously winning (The Help) — similarly recalled Poitier's influence on her life and career in her remembrance, which she shared in the form a sweet memory of an interaction with him.

"I will never forget the occasion where I met Mr. Poitier. I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an overload of adrenaline it has an adverse affect. I can't bend my knees. So, there I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them," she wrote on Instagram. "I was searching for the one word to say but couldn't remember any. I must've been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both. He told me he expected great things from me. There's something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you! Thank you, Mr. Poitier!! I've been riding high ever since!!"

See more reactions to Poitier's death below.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.