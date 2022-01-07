The legendary actor's trailblazing career included roles in pop cultural milestones Lilies of the Field, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night.

Sidney Poitier, the actor whose groundbreaking movie roles in the 1950s and 1960s opened doors for generations of Black performers and brought him a history-making Best Actor Academy Award for Lilies of the Field — the first ever given to a Black man — died Friday. He was 94 years old.

EW confirmed the actor's death with Clint Watson, press secretary for the prime minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, where Poitier grew up. No other information about Poitier's death was available at press time.

Sidney Poitier Sidney Poitier in 1988. | Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

In a career that began when segregation was still the law of much of the land and continued for more than half a century, the Bahamian-born Poitier, Hollywood's first Black movie superstar, made more than 50 films, among them Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, To Sir With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and shattered countless barriers.

Sidney Poitier Sidney Poitier dead at 94 after becoming the first Black man to win Best Actor at the Oscars. | Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

"It's a choice, a clear choice," Mr. Poitier said of his career in a 1967 interview, per the New York Times. "If the fabric of the society were different, I would scream to high heaven to play villains and to deal with different images of Negro life that would be more dimensional. But I'll be damned if I do that at this stage of the game."

Poitier was also a Tony nominee (in 1960, for originating the role of Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun), a best-selling memoirist with the Oprah's Book Club selection The Measure of a Man, the first Black man ever to direct a movie that grossed $100 million (1980's Stir Crazy), an Emmy nominee, a Kennedy Center and American Film Institute honoree, and for a time, the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan.

Sidney Poitier Sidney Poitier, circa 1965. | Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In 2002, when Denzel Washington won an Academy Award for Training Day, he raised his statuette to salute Poitier, who had won an honorary Oscar for his achievements "as an artist and a human being" earlier that evening.

"I'll always be chasing you, Sidney," he said, speaking for many. "I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir—nothing I would rather do."

Additional reporting by Joey Nolfi.