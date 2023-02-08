M. Night Shyamalan's twist endings, ranked (and spoiled)

6. Glass (2019)

Shyamalan built a backdoor franchise out of 2016's Split. I obviously prefer that twist, but for sheer self-destructive filmmaker bravado, I applaud how this 2019 follow-up subverts any epic-saga catharsis. Bruce Willis' Unbreakable strongman and James McAvoy's Split murderer get imprisoned alongside Samuel L. Jackson's titular antagonist, who spends half the movie in an apparent fugue state. Their peculiar warden is Sarah Paulson's psychiatrist, whose methods, legal authority, and motivation make no sense. After teasing a battle at Philadelphia's tallest skyscraper, all three men wind up dead after a scuffle in the mental hospital's parking lot.

That downbeat finale could reflect reduced circumstances. (Glass was reportedly self-financed by Shyamalan to the tune of $20 million, $53 million less than Unbreakable's budget from several inflation cycles ago). There's nothing modest about the finale, though. Deep breath: Paulson's shrink represents a vast global conspiracy that has spent, like, all human history snuffing out superpowered individuals. Those rug-pullers get their own rug pulled. The late Mr. Glass releases footage of the superfight via posthumous video dump. That footage maybe ushers in a new era of global super-people? Oh, and the Unbreakable trainwreck also killed the father of McAvoy's disordered baddie. In some ways this ending kneecapped its own movie, trapping vibrant personalities in a long wind-up to a deconstructive Illuminati-infused tale. ("Oh, mama," says the dying Mr. Glass, "This was an origin story the whole time.") Sheer volume of WTFery makes Glass special, even if the heroic glow it gives Jackson's mastermind seems to retroactively justify his mass murders. It doesn't have the best twists, but it has the most of them.