Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after.

At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.

But as she dons her wedding dress and prepares to walk down the aisle, Darcy notes that "something doesn't feel quite right." As it turns out, she's not getting cold feet — while the nuptials' attendees wait for the bride and groom at the beachside altar, they're suddenly ambushed and taken hostage by a group of masked gunmen.

Darcy and Tom must then embark on an adventurous crusade to save their wedding party from certain death — all while handcuffed to each other. The clip shows the couple zip-lining, throwing grenades, firing shotguns, and using a very scary cake knife to defend themselves against pirates. They also get a bit of help from their friends and family along the way, including Coolidge's character, whom we see shouting madly and firing a machine gun.

In a funny twist of fate, Duhamel —who notably joined the film after Armie Hammer's exit amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which Hammer has denied — experienced a bit of life imitating art while filming in the Dominican Republic.

In a Tonight Show interview in May 2021, Duhamel revealed that he had a frightening encounter in the ocean during production. "The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air," he recalled. "This rogue wave comes up as I'm videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff."

Luckily, he escaped with just some scrapes, but if the film's trailer is anything to go by, his character Tom might not be able to say the same.

Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in 'Shotgun Wedding' | Credit: Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

In addition to Lopez, Coolidge, Kravitz, and Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding stars Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D'Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac. It is directed by Jason Moore (Sisters, Pitch Perfect) and features a screenplay by Mark Hammer. Lopez, Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Alexander Young, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina produce.

Shotgun Wedding premieres globally January 27, 2023 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

