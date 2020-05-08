Elisabeth Moss tackles Haunting of Hill House scribe in twisty Shirley trailer

Try not to spiral into madness while watching this footage.

Shirley Jackson's literary work gained new reverence from the mainstream through Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, but now the first Shirley trailer has arrived to spotlight the author herself in a psycho-manipulative tale from mind-bendy director Josephine Decker.

Shirley, inspired by the novel of the same name by Susan Scarf Merrell, finds Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) and her professor husband Stanley (Michael Stuhlbarg) some time after the publication of her controversial 1948 story "The Lottery." Now about to write her masterpiece but facing writer's block, the author meets a newlywed couple (Logan Lerman, Odessa Young) and becomes fascinated with the wife, sparking, as the trailer hints, sexual tension that feeds into Jackson's psycho-drama with her husband.

What becomes of this "dear heroine"? As Jackson whispers in the footage, "What happens to all lost girls: they go mad."

Just like the Shirley trailer itself, full of spiraling musical melodies and twisting cuts, Moss' performance as Jackson is said to be "gloriously demented," according to EW's David Canfield out of the Sundance Film Festival screenings in January.

Sarah Gubbins (FX's Better Things, Amazon's I Love Dick) penned the screenplay. Shirley will be released through Neon, the home of Oscar winner Parasite, on VOD and in drive-in theaters on June 5.

Related content: