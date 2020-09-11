She's All That gender-swapped reboot casts TikTok star Addison Rae

A gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen rom-com She's All That, currently titled He's All That, has been in the works for years. But now, casting has begun.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling, who goes by Addison Rae on the social media platform, has been cast as a star of the upcoming film for Miramax, EW has learned.

The original She's All That, a modernized take on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion and the 1964 film My Fair Lady, was part of the rom-com wave that marked the '90s and early '00s. Freddie Prinze Jr. starred as Zack Siler, a recently dumped jock who makes a bet with his friends that he can make over an "unattractive" artistic nerd into the next prom queen. (We use air quotes because actress Rachael Leigh Cook put on glasses to become "ugly.")

Easterling will star as a character inspired by Prinze's Zack in He's All That, which will follow Padget, an influencer attempting to turn a nerdy guy into prom king. R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote the original, is also writing the remake, which will be directed by Mean Girls helmer Mark Waters.

"My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT," Easterling wrote to her followers on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!"

Easterling is one of the highest-paid TikTok stars of 2020 with more than 58 million followers on the platform. She made approximately $5 million last year from endorsement deals, according to Forbes. The 19-year-old is currently signed with WME and she's one of the first TikTok stars to act in a major studio film.

