The Abbott Elementary actress says she told Hill to reconsider naming her band the Fugees while they filmed Sister Act 2 with Whoopi Goldberg.

The Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary star reflected on making the hit musical comedy on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, revealing that she told Hill the Fugees might not be the best name for the young artist's planned music project. This was, of course, long before the Fugees would release their 7x-Platinum album The Score in 1996.

"That was one of the best times because I got to work with this enthusiastic, bright, talented young woman," Ralph said. "When I tell you, I look at Lauryn Hill, I remember Lauryn Hill telling me, 'Ms. Ralph, I'm going to have a band, and the name is going to be the Fugees,' and I was like, 'Baby you will definitely have a band, but you may need to rethink that name.' And she said, 'Ms. Ralph, you oughta get it, Fugees. Re-fugees,' and I was like, 'Okay, I get it, but, rethink it.' But she was absolutely right."

The Fugees' first album, Blunted on Reality, dropped one year after Hill and Ralph appeared in Sister Act 2. Hill went on to mount a successful solo career as well, starting with the release of 1998's No. 1 single "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

When asked if she'd return to film Sister Act 3 with Goldberg, Ralph responded, "Absolutely. Another, Sister Act 3? Absolutely, just ask me. Come on, ask me!"

In a September 2022 appearance on The View, Goldberg and producer Tyler Perry gave a status update on the long-gestating Sister Act 3 project that's in development at Disney+.

"I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to. We've got a good script, we're off to a great start, we're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going," Perry said at the time.

