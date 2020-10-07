Why She Dies Tomorrow is the perfect horror film to watch this Halloween

The spookiest month has proven a very good one so far for writer, filmmaker, and thespian Brea Grant, whose many horror acting credits include Rob Zombie's Halloween II, Beyond the Gates, After Midnight, and the upcoming The Stylist.

Last weekend saw the release of the darkly comedic thriller 12 Hour Shift — which Grant wrote and directed — and the publication of her graphic novel Mary: The Adventures of Mary Shelley's Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Granddaughter. Sunday also witnessed the season 2 premiere of Pandora, the CW sci-fi show for which Grant recently directed episodes in Bulgaria. In fact, Grant was in Bulgaria, dealing with onscreen aliens and offscreen COVID protocols, when she called in to recommend a horror movie for readers to watch this Halloween season.

The multi-hyphenate's choice? She Dies Tomorrow, the recent film from Grant's fellow actress-writer-director Amy Seimetz in which Kate Lyn Sheil plays a Los Angeles resident who is convinced her expiration is imminent.

"It’s spooky for hipsters in Silver Lake, but also generally," said Grant, with a laugh. "It’s about a woman who thinks she’s going to die tomorrow. Every time she tells someone they [start to] think they're going to die tomorrow, so it becomes sort of a plague. It’s almost a metaphor for what we’re going through now. I loved it. I thought it was really intense. When I landed in Bulgaria, and was super jet-lagged, I felt like I was on another planet after finishing that movie. I’m like, how can you be so good at so many things? If could just be Amy Seimetz, I’d be happy.

Watch the trailer for She Dies Tomorrow above.

