Horror film is written and directed by You're Next and Stranger Things actress Amy Seimetz.

Chris Messina and Katie Aselton get the fear in She Dies Tomorrow clip

Warning, the clip above contains strobe-like lighting effects.

Writer-director-actress Amy Seimetz has appeared in a slew of notable horror projects including Adam Wingard's films A Horrible to Die and You're Next, Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, last year's remake of Pet Sematary, and the Netflix show Stranger Things. Now she has directed one in the form of She Dies Tomorrow, which my colleague Leah Greenblatt described in her review as "wildly unsettling and original." And she's not wrong.

The movie stars Kate Lyn Sheil as a woman whose life starts to unravel after waking up convinced that she is going to die the next day. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control. She Dies Tomorrow costars Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Katie Aselton, Chris Messina, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez, Josh Lucas, and Wingard.

She Dies Tomorrow is currently playing drive-in theaters and is released on demand Friday.

Exclusively watch a clip of the film above.