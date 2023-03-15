Fortunately, no capes were harmed at the waterlogged premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Days after the glitziest red carpet of the year, the 2023 Oscars, the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods claimed the title of sloshiest red carpet of the year.

Drought-prone Los Angeles was covered in rain Tuesday evening thanks to yet another storm hitting California, but much like the Postal Service, Hollywood is never deterred by inclement weather. Dress hems be damned.

The sequel to the 2019 superhero flick continues the adventures of young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster siblings, who turn into superhumanly attractive adult heroes — played by the likes of superhumanly attractive actors Zachary Levi, Meagan Good, Adam Brody, and others — by uttering the magic word "Shazam!"

Ross Butler at the rain-soaked premiere of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Ross Butler navigating the soaking wet red carpet at the premiere of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' | Credit: Jess Leon

In EW video from the premiere (above), Ross Butler, who plays the superhero version of Eugene, can be seen gingerly stepping over puddles on the carpet while regretting wearing white and no socks on this of all days.

Meanwhile, the dress of Marta Milans (Billy's foster mom, Rosa Vasquez, in Fury of the Gods) luckily matched the carpet, but its hem is going to need some serious dry cleaning. And poor Rachel Zegler (who plays one of the Daughters of Atlas, the movie's antagonists) worried that her dress and its long train would get ruined, lamenting, "I don't know what to do."

Some folks, however, just went with the heavy flow, like Jack Dylan Grazer (Billy's foster brother Freddy Freeman) and Peter Facinelli, who kicked and splashed in the water like regular Gene Kellys.

Just singin' and Shazamin' in the rain.

