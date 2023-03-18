The Shazam! Fury of the Gods post-credits scenes, explained

Warning: This story contains spoilers about Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Zachary Levi is suiting up again.

The actor returns as teenager-turned-superhero Billy Batson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the latest DC adventure. The film finds Levi's hero teaming up with the rest of the Shazamily as they face down a new threat: the nefarious Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

Of course, you can't have a superhero movie without a post-credits moment — and Shazam! Fury of the Gods has two. Here, EW breaks down both of the film's bonus scenes — and what they might mean for the future of the franchise.

A cameo crossover

The first scene comes about midway through the credits, and it features two familiar faces walking through the woods. Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprise their Peacemaker roles as agents Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, and they've come on behalf of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to recruit Levi's Billy for the Justice Society. Billy eagerly accepts — only to realize that they're talking about the similarly named Justice Society, not the Justice League.

The last time we heard about the Justice Society was in last year's Black Adam, and fascinatingly, this is the first official acknowledgment that Shazam! and Black Adam are even connected. The legendary superhero team made its big-screen debut last year, when Waller recruited members for the squad (including Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, and Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher). Those heroes then faced off against Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

You wouldn't know it from watching Black Adam, but Johnson's gruff antihero began in the comics as a key Shazam villain, and the Rock was originally cast years ago to face off against Shazam on screen. But as both films went through years of development, Black Adam spun off into an entirely new project, and they've been completely unconnected — at least until now.

Official plans for a third Shazam! movie have yet to be revealed, and the film wasn't a part of DC's recently announced slate. Levi recently told EW that he has no idea "what the future is" for his character. That being said, new DC co-chair Peter Safran is actually a producer on the Shazam! movies — which means we may not have seen the last of Billy Batson.

Bugging out

The second post-credits scene actually calls back to the one that closed out 2019's Shazam!. Mark Strong returns as original villain Dr. Sivana, still imprisoned after trying to destroy Philadelphia in the first film. Once again, he finds himself face to face with a giant talking caterpillar (voiced by director David Sandberg), who promises to team up with him… eventually.

That caterpillar is the comics villain Mister Mind, who first popped up in the end-credits scene of the first film. If you're unfamiliar with your comics lore, Mister Mind is one of Shazam's most nefarious villains, dating all the way back to 1943. (He's so old that he's from the original iteration of Shazam, back when the hero was still called "Captain Marvel.") In the comics, he takes the form of a tiny but mighty caterpillar, who has telepathic powers and recruits all sorts of baddies to help him take over the world.

After his end-credits appearance in the first Shazam!, many fans assumed that Mister Mind would be the main villain of the sequel. Sandberg has said that his initial plan was to include Mister Mind in Fury of the Gods, but he decided instead to cut him to give more room to the Daughters of Atlas.

"At first, we thought we'd continue Mister Mind and Sivana, so they would be the ones bringing the gods to this world, since Mister Mind has this big plan," Sandberg said in an interview with DC.com. "But that wound up just being too much story to tell. Even without Mind and Sivana, the movie is still, like, two hours and ten minutes long so we had [to make some choices]."

But, as Sandberg told DC, Mister Mind is keeping busy. "He's still working on something," the director joked. "It just takes some time."

